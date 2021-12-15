DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35.

