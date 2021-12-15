Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$8.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

