Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 250,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

