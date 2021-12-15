DXdao (DXD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.07 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $609.79 or 0.01243710 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $30.07 million and $187,346.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.30 or 0.00390178 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010006 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.