Dynamite Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $58,453.31 and $119,394.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.93 or 0.00406229 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010356 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.19 or 0.01288592 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,817 coins and its circulating supply is 396,211 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

