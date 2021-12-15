Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell Acquires 2,500 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after acquiring an additional 367,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after acquiring an additional 504,696 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

