Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Sells $16,975.00 in Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Nina Richardson sold 3,500 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $16,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EAR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 927,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,357. The company has a market cap of $198.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after buying an additional 2,249,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 937,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 607,187 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

