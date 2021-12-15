eBoost (EBST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $137.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $137.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00314389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

