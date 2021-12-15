Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 743,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,146. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 6.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

