EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $265,554.11 and approximately $87.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,773.70 or 0.99189607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00032585 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.02 or 0.01013695 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

