Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.10

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.10 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 4,154 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of £5.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

