Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $51,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $33,284,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,122,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.87. 10,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,236. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

