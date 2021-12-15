Effect.AI Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00202245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00020672 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.01 or 0.00579838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

