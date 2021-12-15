EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Trading Up 0.8%

EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 96,584 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 63,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EG Acquisition stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of EG Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

