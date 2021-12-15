Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,877 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.15% of Elastic worth $287,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 20.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 154.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 13.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 74.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $282,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 254,433 shares of company stock valued at $43,125,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $113.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.77. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

