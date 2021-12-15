Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,087.37

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,087.37 ($14.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,179 ($15.58). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,141 ($15.08), with a volume of 1,224,853 shares changing hands.

ECM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.77) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.31) to GBX 1,400 ($18.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.84) to GBX 1,450 ($19.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.76) to GBX 1,230 ($16.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electrocomponents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.50 ($17.79).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

