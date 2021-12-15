Electroneum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $596,281.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $190.67 million and $596,281.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,908,770,887 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.