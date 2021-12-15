Elitium (EUM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $402,938.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00006156 BTC on major exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $84.07 million and approximately $402,938.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00208263 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

