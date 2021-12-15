Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 19,810 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.72% of Viavi Solutions worth $26,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,053. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -150.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,096 shares of company stock worth $528,401 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.