Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $38,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Emerson Electric by 78.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,709. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.