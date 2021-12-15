Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,122. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.