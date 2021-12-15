Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,122. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

