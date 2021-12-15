Empty Set Dollar Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and $48,365.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.54 or 0.08213867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00077645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.30 or 1.00315362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars.

