Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.49% of Endava worth $37,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.57. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,459. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 104.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

