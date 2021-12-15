Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.69

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 3664938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

EXK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $666.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 214,409 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300,917 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

