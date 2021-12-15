Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.78

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 197376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$818.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

