Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Up 6.1%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.53. 266,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,586,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

