Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Up 6.1%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.53. 266,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,586,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.
The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.