Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,200 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the November 15th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.0 days.

Shares of ENRFF stock remained flat at $$5.77 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENRFF shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

