Energi (NRG) Price Tops $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Energi has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $67.09 million and approximately $332,794.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00210581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00647790 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,107,337 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.