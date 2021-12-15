Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Engagesmart.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

ESMT stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.