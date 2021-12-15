Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,550 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

