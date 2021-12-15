EpiK Protocol Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 50.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,684.69 or 0.07850140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00076637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,987.77 or 1.00106277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00051195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002539 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

