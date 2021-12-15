Equal (EQL) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Equal has a market cap of $423,768.21 and approximately $6,287.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00208211 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

