Equalizer (EQZ) Achieves Market Cap of $9.41 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Equalizer has a total market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $255,770.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.13 or 0.07847967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.48 or 1.00021581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

