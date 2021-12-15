Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 15th (ALB, DCC, DPZ, EVER, IBP, JKHY, LTHM, MAX, NFBK, RLYB)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 15th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

DCC (LON:DCC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an underweight rating. They currently have GBX 5,550 ($73.34) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 6,900 ($91.19).

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $166.00 target price on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

