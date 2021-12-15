ESBC Achieves Market Cap of $630,264.91 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $630,264.91 and $59,559.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

