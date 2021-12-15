Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,004 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Establishment Labs worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $180,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

ESTA stock opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

