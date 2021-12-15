ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV) Trading Up 5.3%

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 530% from the average daily volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.