Ether Kingdoms Token Price Tops $0.0039 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $30,544.33 and $65,392.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00040400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00208116 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars.

