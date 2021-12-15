Ethereum Gold One Day Volume Reaches $463.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $405,180.85 and approximately $463.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00208730 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

