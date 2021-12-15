Ethereum Yield Market Capitalization Achieves $515,951.04 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00010563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $515,951.04 and $2,432.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00208211 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

