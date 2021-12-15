Etherparty Market Cap Hits $618,873.47 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $618,873.47 and approximately $55,847.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00206705 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

