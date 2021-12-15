Evan Loh Sells 13,983 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93.

PRTK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 469,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,166. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $208.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.