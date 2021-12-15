Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down to $15.27

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $14.59. Eventbrite shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 5,435 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eventbrite by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,863,000 after purchasing an additional 211,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eventbrite by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Eventbrite by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,166,000 after acquiring an additional 535,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

