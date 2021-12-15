Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down to $15.27

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $14.59. Eventbrite shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 5,435 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
