ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Tops $350,334.31 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $350,334.31 and approximately $1,347.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013733 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

