Exeedme (XED) One Day Trading Volume Tops $559,424.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Exeedme has a market cap of $27.95 million and $559,424.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

