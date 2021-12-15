Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey Sells 300 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,233. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 217.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

