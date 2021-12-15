Expro Group (XPRO) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Expro Group (NYSE: XPRO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Expro Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group’s peers have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Expro Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Expro Group Competitors 447 2085 2654 110 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.21%. Given Expro Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expro Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million -$156.22 million -9.31 Expro Group Competitors $2.27 billion -$444.20 million -5.46

Expro Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% Expro Group Competitors -11.23% -39,755.77% -5.86%

Summary

Expro Group peers beat Expro Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

