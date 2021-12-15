Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

TSE EXE opened at C$6.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.80. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.80 and a 52 week high of C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74. The stock has a market cap of C$624.25 million and a P/E ratio of 19.31.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 132.96%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.