extraDNA (XDNA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $69,513.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $398,726.94 and $69,513.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.08 or 0.99191313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046078 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00273648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.29 or 0.00392746 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003611 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

