Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Leonard M. Fox Sells 7,300 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

XOM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,274,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $259.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.